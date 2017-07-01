Governor sign $43.7 billion budget, avoids partial shutdown

From right, Sen. Randi Becker R-Eatonville, Sen. Joe Fain, R-Auburn, Sen. Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville, and Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, confer on the Senate floor, Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Details of a new two-year state operating budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, takes a phone call at right, Friday, June 30, 2017, after talking with Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, center, and Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, center-left, on the floor of the Senate at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Details of a new two-year state operating budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
The Legislative Building is shown Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Details of a new two-year state operating budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
People gather on the steps of the Capitol Rotunda outside the House chamber, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Details of a new two-year state operating budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
Representatives work on the House floor during discussion of a bill to fully fund education in Washington state at the Capitol Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Details of a new two-year state operating budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
Sen. Dino Rossi, R-Issaquah, right, sits on the Senate floor after the Senate approved a two-year state operating budget, Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Details of the budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
Rep. John Lovick, right, D-Mill Creek, confers with Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, on the House floor, Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Details of a new two-year state operating budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib presides over the Senate, Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Details of a new two-year state operating budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
People gather near a clock and a bust of George Washington in the Capitol Rotunda, Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. Details of a new two-year state operating budget were released Friday, the same day Washington lawmakers must vote on the plan in order to prevent a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee watches from the wings of the House chamber, Friday, June 30, 2017, during debate on the state operating budget at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new two-year state operating budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee exits the House chamber, Friday, June 30, 2017, after the House passed a state operating budget, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee watches from the wings of the House chamber, Friday, June 30, 2017, during debate on the state operating budget at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
House Speaker Frank Chopp, right, D-Seattle, walks on the floor of the House, Friday, June 30, 2017, during debate on the state operating budget at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new two-year budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Gov. Jay Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Voting results are projected above the House floor, Friday, June 30, 2017, after a vote on the state operating budget at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new two-year state operating budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Gov. Jay Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Rep. Morgan Irwin, R-Enumclaw, speaks on the House floor before the House passed a state operating budget, at the Capitol Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Gov. Jay Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, speaks on the House floor before the House passed a state operating budget, at the Capitol Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Gov. Jay Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee watches from the wings of the House chamber during debate on the state operating budget at the Capitol Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new two-year state operating budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Rep. Pat Sullivan, D-Covington, center, hugs Rep. June Robinson, D-Everett, in the wings of the House chamber, Friday, June 30, 2017, following debate on the state operating budget at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The Washington Legislature approved a new two-year state operating budget Friday, sending the spending plan to Gov. Jay Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee right, greets Rep. June Robinson, D-Everett, left, in the wings of the House chamber at the Capitol, after the Washington Legislature approved a new two-year state operating budget, sending the spending plan to Inslee in time to avert a partial government shutdown Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, right, meets with staff members in his office as they review the state operating budget passed by the Legislature earlier in the day at the Capitol Friday, June 30, 2017, in Olympia, Wash.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center right, meets with staff members in his office as they review the state operating budget passed by the Legislature earlier in the day, Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, meets with staff members in his office as they review the state operating budget passed by the Legislature earlier in the day, Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, meets with staff members in his office as they review the state operating budget passed by the Legislature earlier in the day, Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.
A copy of the new two-year state operating budget awaits the signature of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee before a signing ceremony, Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The budget was approved by the Legislature earlier in the day, just in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, center, shakes hands after he signed a new two-year state operating budget Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The budget was approved by the Legislature earlier in the day, just in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signs a new two-year state operating budget Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The budget was approved by the Legislature earlier in the day, just in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee lifts a copy of the new two-year state operating budget before signing it Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The budget was approved by the Legislature earlier in the day, just in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee holds up his pen after he signed a new two-year state operating budget Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The budget was approved by the Legislature earlier in the day, just in time to avert a partial government shutdown.
