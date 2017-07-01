Bill targets law aimed at keeping politics out of churches

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2014, file photo, Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, speaks in Independence, Ohio. Churches should have the First Amendment right to endorse political candidates and still keep their tax-free status, say House Republicans, who quietly tucked a provision into a sweeping spending bill that would deny the IRS money to enforce the 63-year-old law prohibiting such outright politicking from the pulpit. Mark Duncan, File AP Photo