June 29, 2017 11:18 AM

Now you can use Lyft to hail a Maserati or a Porsche

By Rene Rodriguez

rrodriguez@miamiherald.com

We’ve all been there at some point, Miami: You’re attending some elegant party or black-tie affair and you feel a little sheepish pulling up in your trusty but battered old car.

Lyft feels you. The ride-hailing mobile app is launching two new services, Lyft Lux and Lyft Lux SUV, in 16 cities around the U.S., including Miami. Now you, too, can arrive in way-beyond-your-means style — a Porsche Cayenne, perhaps, or a Maserati Ghibli — and you don’t even have to worry about parking.

The luxury rides won’t be cheap, of course. The base fares for competitor UberLUX start at $20 and the minimum ride is $30. SUV service costs more, but seats six passengers.

“The cost will be on par with what people can expect to pay in Miami for other black car services,” said Samuel Cohen, general manager of Lyft Florida.

Aspiring drivers must provide their own vehicles, because Lyft is not going to help you secure financing on a Bentley, but nice try. The eligible list of cars is here. The only requirement is the color: All Lyft Lux vehicles must be slick, stylish black.

Rene Rodriguez: 305-376-3611, @ReneMiamiHerald

