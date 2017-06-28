Business

June 28, 2017 11:02 AM

US to seek more security on international flights

By ALICIA A. CALDWELL Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The Homeland Security Department is set to announce new security for international flights bound to the United States.

Industry and U.S. officials briefed on the announcement said airports and airlines around the world will be required to implement the measures. If they don't, their passengers may be barred from carrying laptops and other large electronics in passenger cabins.

Such a laptop ban has been in place at 10 airports in the Middle East and Africa. The new policy could lead to those bans being lifted.

Neither official provided a timeline for compliance. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the changes publicly before the government announcement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood 1:44

Amazon Prime Now opens new hub in Wynwood
Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower 2:03

Sports cars and helicopters help launch Aston Martin luxury condo tower

How to record a song on RecordGram 2:01

How to record a song on RecordGram

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos