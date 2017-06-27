New wrinkle for Wynwood: Office towers

A New York developer has formally unveiled plans for one of the first new office towers in the booming redevelopment zone that encompasses the Wynwood arts district and Midtown Miami.
The 12-story Gateway at Wynwood would straddle the line between the adjoining districts at 2916 N. Miami Ave., a prominent corner lot within easy walking distance of shops, restaurants and bars in Midtown Miami and Wynwood.
The project seeks to capitalize on demand for Class A office space from companies, law firms and financial instutions looking for a foothold in the resurgent urban neighborhood, said the project’s leasing agent, Colliers International South Florida, in a news release issued Tuesday.
The glass-and-steel tower, designed by Kobi Karp Architecture, comprises nearly 200,000 square feet of office space on eight floors, with four floors of enclosed parking and ground-floor retail below. The developer is Rose & Berg, a New York-based private real estate company that has other properties in Wynwood.
Colliers said the tower has received all necessary zoning approvals and will break ground soon. It’s slated for completion in early 2019.
Numerous warehouse renovations and some announced mixed-use projects in Wynwood include office space. But the Gateway project will be all-new construction and consist almost fully of office space, representing a new wrinkle in the burgeoning district’s evolution. Another new office building in the neighborhood, the eight-story Cube Wynwyd, from RedSky Capital, was announced late last year and is due for completion in 2018.
Entrepreneur Moishe Mana’s ambitious Mana Wynwood project would include massive amounts of office space, but he has not released any specific building plans.
