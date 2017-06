In recent months, Sears has announced hundreds of store closing as it struggles to regain its footing in a disrupted retail market. Three of those stores are located in Miami-Dade County; each will close in mid-July.

They are:

▪ Sears Aventura Mall

▪ Kmart, 1460 W. 49th Street, Hialeah

▪ Kmart, 10700 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami

Jane Wooldridge