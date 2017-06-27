New cyberattack causes mass disruption globally

FILE - In this in this Jan. 1, 2008 file photo a flag files over the headquarters of shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk in Copenhagen, Denmark. Hackers Tuesday June 27, 2017 caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard. Russia’s Rosneft energy company also reported falling victim to hacking, as did shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk, which said every branch of its business was affected. AP via Ritzau, File Jens Dresling