5 Miami business leaders win EY Entrepreneur of the Year honors

EY named five business leaders in South Florida winners of its annual Entrepreneur Of The Year Award for Florida.
This group of winning entrepreneurs were part of a group of nine selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The winners were unveiled at a special gala on Friday night in Orlando hosted by the accounting giant.
Winners from the Miami area are:
▪ Lifetime Achievement Award: Cesar L. Alvarez, Greenberg Traurig, Miami
▪ Emerging: Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros Interactive, Miami
▪ Retail and Consumer Products: Edie Rodriguez, Crystal, Miami
▪ Services: Brett Beveridge, The Revenue Optimization Companies, Coral Gables
▪ Technology: Pete Pizarro, Ilumno, Miami
Since its founding in 1986, the EY Entrepreneur of the Year program has expanded to recognize business leaders in over 145 cities in 60 countries. Finalists from Florida were announced in May.
Regional award winners will be considered for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National program. Those winners will be announced in November and the overall winner will compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in Monaco in June 2018.
