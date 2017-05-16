USOC paid its way back into bidding game; LA could benefit

FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows U.S. Olympic Comittee Chairman Larry Probst speaking during a news conference in Redwood City, Calif. Tucked into the more than $257 million the U.S. Olympic Committee spent in 2016 was a $10 million payment to the International Olympic Committee designed, in part, to give the United States a better chance of hosting an Olympics someday — possibly in Los Angeles in 2024. Eric Risberg, file AP Photo