Cuomo marks opening of new span at Kosciuszko Bridge

The new Kosciuszko Bridge span connecting Brooklyn and Queens is illuminated in blue and yellow hues during a performance of the "New York Harbor of Lights" at the bridge's grand opening ceremony, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. Sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are scheduled to be demolished this summer.
A canoe, lower left, passes near the new Kosciuszko Bridge span connecting Brooklyn and Queens after a performance of the "New York Harbor of Lights" at the bridge's grand opening ceremony on a foggy and misty night, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. Sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are scheduled to be demolished this summer.
LED lights illuminate the new Kosciuszko Bridge span connecting Brooklyn and Queens during a performance of the "New York Harbor of Lights" at the bridge's grand opening ceremony, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. Sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are scheduled to be demolished this summer.
LED lights illuminate the pylons and suspension cables during a performance of the "New York Harbor of Lights" at the grand opening of the new Kosciuszko Bridge span connecting Brooklyn and Queens Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. Sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are scheduled to be demolished this summer.
Spectators and photographers linger after a performance of the "New York Harbor of Lights" at the grand opening of the new Kosciuszko Bridge span connecting Brooklyn and Queens, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. Sections of the old Kosciuszko Bridge are scheduled to be demolished this summer.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, talks with assemblyman Joseph Lentol, right, and Maciej Golubiewski, the Polish Consul General for New York, during an opening ceremony for the new Kosciuszko Bridge, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. The bridge officially opens to traffic later in the evening.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a ceremony on the first span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. The bridge officially opens to traffic later in the evening.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo steps out of a 1932 Packard after making an inaugural drive on the first span of the new Kosciuszko Bridge, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. The bridge officially opens to traffic later in the evening.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, center, participates in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Kosciuszko Bridge, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. The bridge officially opens to traffic later in the evening.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, unveils the original name plaque for the new Kosciuszko Bridge during an opening ceremony on the first span of the bridge, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. The bridge officially opens to traffic later in the evening.
Construction workers and participants for an inaugural ceremony walk along the first span of the Kosciuszko Bridge, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. The bridge officially opens to traffic later in the evening.
