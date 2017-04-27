Business

April 27, 2017 9:40 PM

Top Kansas lawmaker suggests fee on utility bill for schools

The Associated Press
TOPEKA, Kan.

The Kansas Senate's majority leader is suggesting that the state impose an extra fee on utility bills to provide new dollars for public schools.

Overland Park Republican Jim Denning said Thursday that he's drafting a proposal to charge residential customers $3 a month on each of their water, electric and natural gas bills. He said he would seek a $10-per-month charge for businesses.

Denning doesn't know yet how much money the plan would raise.

He outlined his idea as the House and Senate budget committees had preliminary discussions on budget issues before lawmakers return Monday from an annual spring break. Some lawmakers oppose increasing consumers' utility bills.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019 and the state Supreme Court has ruled that education funding is inadequate.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

University of Miami's soccer-playing robots get ready for the RoboCup U.S. Open

University of Miami's soccer-playing robots get ready for the RoboCup U.S. Open 1:33

University of Miami's soccer-playing robots get ready for the RoboCup U.S. Open
A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley 0:40

A flying car prototype from Silicon Valley
Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room' 0:31

Miami Worldcenter's 'Jam Room'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos