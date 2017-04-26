Insurance agents expecting to write more South Florida policies with state-run Citizens

Get used to the idea that more South Florida homeowners will be forced back to state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the so-called insurer of last resort.
That’s the message members of the Professional Insurance Agents of Florida will be hearing when they convene at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando on April 27-28 for their annual “Agent Expo.”
Prospects for a legislative solution to costly claims abuses in South Florida are dimming again this year with just two weeks left in this year’s session.
A bill is progressing through the House. But its passage would be largely symbolic because there’s no companion bill up for consideration on the final day committees are scheduled to meet in the Senate.
