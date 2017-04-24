We’re paying more prodigious petrol prices. But it’s been a whole lot worse

Gas prices normally trampoline up in the spring, but this year’s upward boing resulted in Florida’s highest gas prices in the last 20 months, according to auto group AAA.
Friday saw the week’s peak for the state, $2.47 per gallon for unleaded, the highest since August 2015.
A one cent drop over the weekend to $2.46 still left it four cents up on the previous week and 17 cents above the same point in March. South Florida, of course, dominates the medal stand for Highest Cost Per Gallon: Boca Raton, $2.58; Fort Lauderdale, $2.48; and Miami, $2.47.
That’s backed up by GasBuddy.com's daily report that puts Miami’s average prices at 2.47 per gallon of unleaded, 6.2 cents per gallon more than March 24 and 28 cents per gallon more than April 24.
If you want to find the best prices in Miami-Dade, go west and grab a membership. BJ’s at 7050 SW 24th St. sells at $2.20 and Costco at 7795 W. Flagler moves it at $2.25. In Fort Lauderdale, the BJ’s at 5100 NW Ninthh Ave. has unleaded at $2.31 per gallon. The Marathon at 3591 W. Sunrise has it at $2.35.
Want to feel better about current cost of petrol?
Three years ago, we were paying $3.79 per gallon.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
