April 22, 2017 8:34 AM

Iowa lawmakers fail to approve water quality funding

The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

The Republican-controlled Iowa Legislature has failed to approve legislation that would have designated more funding for water quality initiatives.

The chambers bounced measures back and forth this week that proposed using existing state money for the effort. Lawmakers in the House couldn't agree with a Senate plan to additionally use some gambling money in a few years.

Sen. Ken Rozenboom, an Oskaloosa Republican, said the Senate version of the bill was better. GOP Rep. Chip Baltimore, of Boone, called the lack of compromise disappointing.

Water quality was a top priority last session, but the split-party Legislature back then was also unable to agree on spending.

The failed action comes as lawmakers finalized a roughly $7.2 billion state budget and adjourned the session.

