Business

April 22, 2017 6:08 AM

Supply ship named for John Glenn arrives at space station

By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.

A supply ship bearing John Glenn's name has arrived at the International Space Station.

Astronauts used the station's big robot arm to grab the capsule Saturday morning.

NASA's commercial shipper, Orbital ATK, named the spacecraft the S.S. John Glenn in honor of the first American to orbit Earth. It rocketed from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday with nearly 7,700 pounds of food, experiments and other goods.

Glenn died in December at age 95 and was buried earlier this month at Arlington National Cemetery. His widow, Annie, granted permission for Orbital ATK to use his name for the spacecraft.

Glenn made history in 1962 when he soared into orbit aboard Friendship 7, his one-man Mercury capsule. He returned to space in 1998 aboard shuttle Discovery, right before station construction began.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

PNC Economist talks Florida Jobs Report

PNC Economist talks Florida Jobs Report 0:42

PNC Economist talks Florida Jobs Report
Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida 0:40

Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida
SeaWorld will add a new whitewater thrill ride, Infinity Falls 0:31

SeaWorld will add a new whitewater thrill ride, Infinity Falls

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos