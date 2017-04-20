Maryland business owner pleads guilty to bribing officials

A Prince George's County liquor store and restaurant owner faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in a bribery conspiracy involving Maryland officials.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday that 61-year-old Young Jung Paig of Capitol Heights admitted that he provided bribes to state delegates in exchange for favorable action on legislation related to his business.
As part of his plea agreement, Paig will be required to pay restitution and forfeit all property obtained from the offense, including a judgment of at least $175,000.
He is scheduled to be sentenced July 26.
Another business owner, two county liquor board officials, and two state lawmakers were also charged in the scheme.
