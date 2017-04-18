Setting the record straight regarding PortMiami economic impact

A story about the economic impact of PortMiami published online April 17 edition contained inaccuracies. The number of direct, induced and indirect jobs grew by 12 percent, from 40,048 in 2012, to 44,966 in 2016. Related jobs increased by 111,629 from 2016 to 2012. Business service revenue and re-spending and consumption was up about 18 percent from about $6.1 billion in 2012. User taxes grew by $670 million over 2012. The updated version appears here. The Miami Herald regrets the errors.
