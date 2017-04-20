Correction: Food and Farm-Milk Dispute story

In a story April 18 about a trade dispute between the U.S. and Canada over milk, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Canada had decided to impose import taxes on ultra-filtered milk. Canada changed its policy on pricing domestic milk to cover more dairy ingredients, leading to lower prices for Canadian products including ultra-filtered milk that compete with the U.S. product.
Trump promises to find solution for Wisconsin dairy farmers
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump is promising to find a solution to a trade dispute with Canada that has left dairy farmers in Wisconsin and New York without a market for their product.
Trump said during a speech in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday that Canada has been "very unfair" to dairy farmers and "we're going to start working on that."
Canada recently changed its policy on pricing its domestic milk to cover more dairy ingredients, leading to lower prices for Canadian products including ultra-filtered milk that compete with the U.S. product. About 70 dairy producers of the ultra-filtered milk in both Wisconsin and New York are affected.
Trump promises to work with Wisconsin's congressional delegation, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, to get a solution.
Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent Trump a letter on Tuesday urging him to take action.
