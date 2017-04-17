Business

April 17, 2017 4:13 AM

The Latest: S. Korea indicts Lotte chief on bribery charge

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on the indictment of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

In addition to former President Park Geun-hye, South Korean prosecutors have also indicted Shin Dong-bin, the chairman of Lotte Group, South Korea's fifth-largest business conglomerate.

Shin was indicted Monday on a charge of offering a bribe of 7 billion won ($6 million) to Park and her confidante in exchange for a lucrative government license to open a new duty free shop.

Park was arrested and confined to a detention facility near Seoul last month on allegations that she colluded with her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil to extort from businesses and commit other wrongdoing.

Park's criminal trial is expected to start in the coming weeks and she will remain jailed during court proceedings that could take as long as six months.

Park has denied any legal wrongdoing.

