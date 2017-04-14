Target recalls 560,000 Easter toys

Days before Easter, Target recalled about 560,000 water-absorbent Easter toys sold during February and March at stores around the country.
The company asks parents and guardians to take Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Dino toys away from kids and return them to Target for a full refund. Each toy cost $1.
Toddlers sometimes get the idea to treat food-shaped toys like actual food.
Not good.
The recall notice describes the problem: “If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening. Surgery is required to remove the toy from the body, if ingested. Medical professionals and parents should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an X-ray.”
No such injuries have been reported to Target.
The Easter toys have model No. 234-25-1200 on the back of the packaging. The Hatch Your Dino toys have No. 234-09-0016 in the packaging.
