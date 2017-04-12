Miami-bound American Airlines flight from Paris diverted to Spain after mechanical issue

It’s been a bad week for airlines.
A flight from Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport scheduled to arrive in Miami just before 4 p.m. Wednesday was diverted to Spain after a “mechanical issue,” American Airlines spokeswoman Alexis Aran Coello said.
The flight, AA 63 which left Paris at about noon local time, landed in Santiago de Compostela Airport in northwestern Spain just after 2 p.m. It was carrying 210 passengers and 14 crew members. No one was hurt.
@flightradar24 Hi, any update on reason for flight from Paris to Miami diverted to Santiago in Spain? (seems to be smoke in the cabin)— Pablo Iglesias (@iglesiasp_) April 12, 2017
Passengers are being bussed to Madrid where they will stay overnight, Aran Coello said. American will cover the costs of food and accommodations for the travelers, who will be rebooked on a flight to Miami Thursday.
“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” she said in a statement.
Travel agent Robert Husted of Lori Travel in North Miami said a client called him to let him know the flight was diverted. He said the passenger saw “fire in the cockpit.” A posting on the Aviation Herald said crew “ reported smoke in the cabin.”
My client didn’t want to get on the plane tomorrow morning,” he said. You can understand why.”
The issue was minor and quickly resolved compared to other problems airlines have faced this week. Most notably, United Airlines has faced serious backlash for an incident that led to security dragging a passenger off an overbooked flight. The video of the incident, which shows Dr. David Dao screaming as officers forcibly remove him from his seat and drag him, limp, down the aisle, exploded on social media.
