Chad Moss gives record donation to FIU’s engineering school

Chad Moss, a construction executive, has donated $10 million to Florida International University’s engineering school, the largest donation ever by an alumnus, according to university officials.
FIU's College of Engineering & Computing will be renamed the Moss School of Construction, Infrastructure and Sustainability.
The gift, which was given through the Moss Foundation, will endow scholarships, support research, be used to recruit a director for the newly renamed school, and be earmarked for exhibitions, lectures, master classes and other creative and research activities.
“Chad Moss has shown incredible vision and entrepreneurship in Miami and across the country,” said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. “This generous and history-making donation will help us educate a new generation of construction professionals who will have an impact on our community and beyond.”
A 1994 graduate of FIU with a degree in construction management, Moss is the executive vice president of Moss & Associates, a Fort Lauderdale-based construction firm that has worked on projects across the United States and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
“I believe in the power of giving,’’ Moss said.
