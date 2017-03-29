Oscars error won’t cost accounting firm PwC its job

The spectacular best picture mix-up at this year’s Oscars was a humiliating moment for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, and especially the accounting firm PwC — but it will not cost the firm its prized client.
In a letter to academy members on Wednesday, the group’s president, Cheryl Boone Isaacs, said the organization’s board of governors had decided to continue working with PwC despite being, she wrote, “unsparing in our assessment that the mistake made by representatives of the firm was unacceptable.”
Click on this link or go to www.nytimes.com to read the rest of this New York Times story.
Comments