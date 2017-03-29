Scared to stay at an Airbnb-like rental in Miami Beach? There’s a loophole

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology Pause

2:00 Royal Caribbean unveils new terminal at PortMiami

1:38 Seminole Tribe announces $1.8 billion expansion plan

3:27 Hassan Whiteside wins it for the Heat

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

1:53 UM coach Mark Richt on spring progress

2:15 Erik Spoelstra: This felt like a playoff game

2:23 Last call for Miami Heat at the Palace of Auburn Hills