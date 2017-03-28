Mexican conglomerate buys FEC Railway for $2.1 billion

0:44 Caribbean Princess cruise ship used 'magic pipe' to dump dirty water Pause

1:38 Seminole Tribe announces $1.8 billion expansion plan

0:42 Masked men burglarize Doral cellphone store

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

0:21 Watch a rock sink into quicksand

2:23 Last call for Miami Heat at the Palace of Auburn Hills

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine