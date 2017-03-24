Unemployment remains stable, as South Florida adds jobs

South Florida’s unemployment remained stable in February compared with a year ago, while the region’s three counties all saw upside movement in job creation, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Miami-Dade County’s rate remained at 5 percent from a year ago. Broward County’s rate was 4.5 percent, the same as a year ago; while Palm Beach County’s rate bumped up to 4.7 percent from 4.6 percent a year ago.
Miami-Dade County employers created 22,300 jobs in February, or 1.9 percent over the year. The county added the most jobs, 9,100, in education and health services, followed by 3,700 in trade, transportation and utilities; 2,700 in other services, 2,500 in government, 2,400 in professional and business services, 1,400 in leisure and hospitality, 500 in construction and mining, and 300 in manufacturing. The county lost 300 jobs in financial activities over the year.
