Crunch time: Last-minute guide to entering the Business Plan Challenge

Procrastinators, take note: The deadline to enter the Community Track or FIU Track of the Miami Herald Business Plan Challenge is Monday night. Don’t worry, you are in good company — most of our entries come in on the last day. Here is your quick guide to entering your business or concept.
Who can enter: Entrepreneurs with businesses less than 2 years old or with business concepts in the works. There is a community track, FIU track and high school track.
What to enter: Up to a three-page business plan (one additional page for charts or photos is allowed).
Entry deadline: 11:59 p.m. March 20 for all tracks.
Email entries to: Challenge@MiamiHerald.com (for the community track), FIUchallenge@MiamiHerald.com or to highschoolchallenge@MiamiHerald.com. You should get a confirmation your entry was received. If you do not get a confirmation, please email ndahlberg@miamiherald.com so that we can ensure your entry makes it to us.
Contest rules, judges’ bios, other info: MiamiHerald.com/challenge
Questions: ndahlberg@miamiherald.com
