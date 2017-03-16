Most tech employees would leave state for better job, survey shows

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump Pause

1:29 Doral CityPlace is ready for business

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:00 Whiteside on MVP chants or Dragic: 'I was chanting with them.'

2:09 Lawyer talks about investigation into his pants catching fire during arson trial

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker

0:28 RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes