Nonprofits a larger economic engine than many may think, new report shows

In Florida, 83,000 nonprofits employ more than 530,000 people. That’s 6 percent of the state workforce, according to findings of a report released Thursday at the Philanthropy Miami conference, a daylong conference showcasing philanthropic and nonprofit trends.
What’s more, the state’s nonprofit sector provides an annual payroll of $26 billion, receives nearly $90 billion in annual revenue and holds assets of $205.7 billion, according the the report, released by the Florida Nonprofit Alliance.
In the southeast region that includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, more than 175,000 people work in the sector for an annual payroll of more than $9.3 billion. In the southeast region’s nonprofit sector, the largest in the state, 27,039 nonprofits produce nearly $28.2 billion in revenues, the report found.
“The contributions that the nonprofit sector makes are vital to the state economy,” said the Alliance’s Executive Director Sabeen Perwaiz, when releasing the report. “The public and private sectors of the economy receive considerable attention, but this report demonstrates why the nonprofit sector cannot be overlooked. We’re continuing to work with nonprofits, business leaders and state legislators to create opportunities.”
“Passion Meets Purpose” is the theme of Thursday’s Philanthropy Miami summit, where more than 250 people gathered at Jungle Island to explore fund-raising tools and strategies nonprofits can use to raise more donations, expand their boards and grow their volunteer bases.
Paul Shoemaker, the founder of Social Venture Partners, a Seattle-based venture philanthropy organization now in more than 40 cities worldwide, will be a keynote speaker, and a Miami chapter of SVP will launch after the conference. Four social impact ventures – Master Honey, Miami Is Kind, Mind & Melody Music Studio and Overtown Youth Center – will go head-to-head in a shark tank-style contest with a $10,000 prize.
