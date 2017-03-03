Latin Builders Association’s charter high school opening in Hialeah Gardens

The long-awaited Latin Builders Association Construction and Business Management Academy Charter High School is set to open Saturday, the association announced Friday. The project is a rare partnership between a business association and Miami-Dade Public Schools, which will run the charter academy.
The school will offer high school students the opportunity to earn their diploma at the same time as industry certifications or even running their own business, the association said in a press release.
Started 40 years ago, the Latin Builders Association focuses on developing the construction industry in South Florida. It announced plans in June 2012 to build the high school, located at 11093 NW 138 St. in Hialeah Gardens.
Since 2012, the school has been offering classes to students at a different high school in Hialeah Gardens while construction was finalized.
