World leaders, researchers, economists slated to speak at World Happiness Summit

Miami will be the site of the first global gathering of governmental leaders, economists, academics and researchers for the World Happiness Summit next month, the summit announced.
“The science, economics and practices of happiness have the potential to unite individuals and countries in the pursuit of well-being,” said Manuel Pietra, chairman of the World Happiness Summit’s Advisory Board. The summit and the Happy 20 (H20) Government Track will provide an opportunity to discuss the science and practice of happiness and well-being techniques as a way to ultimately improve cities.
The H20 roundtable event will take place on March 16 at Miami Dade College and is being hosted by the city of Miami with opening remarks by Mayor Tomas Regalado and Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón, president of MDC and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award.
The H20 is one of four tracks being organized by the inaugural World Happiness Summit. Confirmed participants for the governmental track include former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox; spiritual leader and peace negotiator Sri Sri Ravi Shankar; World Happiness Report co-author Sir Richard Layard, founder of the Wellbeing Center at the London School of Economics; Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness Center Director Dr. Saamdu Chetri; Harvard happiness researcher and author Tal Ben-Shahar; Smart Dubai’s Director General Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr; and dignitaries from more than 40 countries.
Following the H20 governmental track is a general summit or knowledge forum, which is open to the public March 17-19 at the Ice Palace Studios in Miami. The knowledge forum will also include an academic track and a technology track, called The Future of Happiness. A free closing ceremony with meditation, yoga and Zumba dancing will be March 19. For information on the summit or to purchase tickets, visit www.happinesssummit.world.
