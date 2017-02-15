It’s only a drill as Miami airport practices for a disaster

Miami International Airport’s airfield will transform into a simulated crisis zone Wednesday morning for a routine emergency drill.
The full-scale exercise, conducted every three years as required by the Federal Aviation Administration, evaluates the effectiveness of MIA’s emergency plan and its ability to respond to a major incident. The drill is particularly timely following a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last month that killed five people.
The Miami-Dade Aviation Department, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the Miami-Dade Police Department, several emergency response agencies and more than 170 volunteers will participate in the exercise. The volunteers, from American Red Cross, Coral Reef Senior High School, Design and Architecture Senior High and John A. Ferguson Senior High, will role-play as passengers on an airplane involved in an emergency.
The drill will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
