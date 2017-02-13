Judge to hear arguments on Dakota Access pipeline work

0:43 Prison commander: Troops can handle new 'bad dudes' Pause

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations

0:07 Streams of cars seen fleeing Oroville area

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

1:43 Spicer says anyone refuting success of Yemen raid owes fallen Navy SEAL apology

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers