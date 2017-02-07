Political scandal overshadows South Korea 2018 Olympic prep

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers Pause

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

0:58 Game warden fires shot to free bucks locked by the antlers

0:39 Pinecrest police respond to a child left in a car

2:05 Zak the Baker opens new kosher deli in Wynwood

2:00 Obama hosts final Kennedy Center Honors

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque