Global advertising firm GTB acquires Miami-based Zubi advertising

Global advertising and communications firm GTB has acquired Coral Gables-based Zubi Advertising Services, GTB announced last week, in a strategic move to better cater to the Hispanic consumer.
Zubi, founded in 1976 by Cuban-born Tere Zubizarreta, is full-service agency that focuses on the Hispanic market. It counts Ford Motor Company, J.P. Morgan Chase Bank, and Dunkin’ Donuts among its clients. The agency also has offices in Los Angeles and Detroit, and employs about 120 people.
Following Zubizarreta’s death in 2007, her children, Joe Zubi and Michelle Zubizarreta, now run the agency as chief operating officer and chief administrative officer, respectively.
“This affiliation is part of our evolution to provide our clients with best-in-class resources and to work together to grow through new business opportunities,” said Joe Zubi of the acquisition in a statement. “Michelle and I are confident that the legacy of Tere Zubi will continue for decades to come.”
Michigan-headquartered GTB was founded in 2007 and changed its name last year after combining three agencies that handled Ford business: Team Detroit, Blue Hive and Retail First. The agency is wholly owned by WPP, the world’s largest communications services group with offices in 113 countries.
