Business

February 2, 2017 4:51 PM

Florida employers cut 1,572 jobs in January

Florida’s employers last month cut nearly triple the jobs they eliminated a year ago, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a Chicago-based outsourcing company that tracks work force trends.

Statewide, employers said good-bye to 1,572 workers in January, compared with 554 in the same month a year ago, Challenger reported.

In South Florida, job eliminations included 253 at Oceanside Extended Care Center in Miami Beach, which is closing; 129 at Swiss Watch International, which ceased operations in Miramar; and 48 at Equity One in North Miami Beach, the commercial real estate investment firm that is restructuring, according to Challenger’s summary.

Read more

Sun Sentinel

Related content

Business

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Are you up for the Challenge?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos