Florida employers cut 1,572 jobs in January

Florida’s employers last month cut nearly triple the jobs they eliminated a year ago, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a Chicago-based outsourcing company that tracks work force trends.
Statewide, employers said good-bye to 1,572 workers in January, compared with 554 in the same month a year ago, Challenger reported.
In South Florida, job eliminations included 253 at Oceanside Extended Care Center in Miami Beach, which is closing; 129 at Swiss Watch International, which ceased operations in Miramar; and 48 at Equity One in North Miami Beach, the commercial real estate investment firm that is restructuring, according to Challenger’s summary.
Sun Sentinel
