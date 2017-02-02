In the week ahead, look for a return to economic fundamentals

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys Pause

1:10 Airport shooter taken to federal court for arraignment

0:35 Not the Avon lady

1:19 A day with JT: A long car ride with Jason Taylor leads to Hall of Fame talk

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

0:42 A day with JT: Follow Jason Taylor to an autograph session

0:47 Bryan Cox: Jason Taylor 'deserves' Hall of Fame spot

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport