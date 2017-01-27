Miami Beach restaurant saxophonist who sparked free-speech lawsuit can keep playing — for now

The city of Miami Beach and trendy restaurant Bakehouse Brasserie have struck a temporary truce over brunch-time saxophone music that sparked a free-speech lawsuit.
Bakehouse will be allowed to have “a single unamplified saxophone performer play at a level that does not interferer with normal conversation” during the Sunday brunch hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., according to a memo that City Attorney Raul Aguila sent to Mayor Philip Levine and city commission members Friday.
But in return, the restaurant has agreed to waive all damages and litigation costs, including attorney’s fees, that may result from a free-speech lawsuit Bakehouse filed against the city earlier this month.
The dispute concerns a city zoning restriction banning entertainment in South Beach’s fashionable but noise-conscious South of Fifth district. The lawsuit claims that the First Amendment protects the right of the restaurant to play live music at a reasonable volume. (One exception to the ban: “Piano and strings” music is allowed, but in a different part of the neighborhood.)
The cease-fire only applies until a judge settles the lawsuit, which was filed in state court but is now being heard in federal court at the city’s request.
“To be clear, we believe the City’s ordinance to be constitutional and defensible, and we will defend the ordinance’s prohibition of entertainment establishments in the City’s South of Fifth District,” the memo stated.
Bakehouse attorney Ron Lowy called the agreement a “reasonable, temporary compromise.”
“The owners of Bakehouse obviously want to collaborate with the city and be good residents,” Lowy said. “We don’t want to escalate the litigation although we certainly want to have our constitutional rights protected.”
A spokeswoman for Menin Hospitality, which operates the restaurant, did not immediately respond when asked to name the saxophonist who will now take up residence at Bakehouse during its Sunday brunch.
Miami Herald staff writer Joey Flechas contributed to this report.
Nicholas Nehamas: 305-376-3745, @NickNehamas
