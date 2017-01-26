McClatchy names new president and CEO

Craig I. Forman has been named president and CEO of McClatchy, the media company that publishes 12 daily and 18 community newspapers around the U.S., including the Miami Herald.
Forman, 55, began his career as a reporter and bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal. He has served as executive chairman for Where.com and Appia Inc. He also held executive roles with Yahoo!, Time Warner, Infoseek and Dow Jones. He holds a master’s degree in law from Yale and will work out of McClatchy’s corporate headquarters in Sacramento, California.
Forman succeeds Patrick Talamantes, who served as McClatchy’s chief financial officer for 11 years before being named president and CEO in 2012.
