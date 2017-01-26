With $100M gift, UM to create Frost Institutes for Science and Engineering

The University of Miami announced this week that it is creating the Frost Institutes for Science and Engineering to help solve some of the world’s most pressing problems.
University of Miami President Julio Frenk unveiled the network of intertwined research organizations housed under the Frost Institutes at the Miami Winter Symposium held in downtown Miami, which attracted more than 100 scientists, researchers and doctors from 28 countries. The Institutes initiative will be funded through the $100 million gift by Dr. Phillip and Patricia Frost last year to support basic and applied sciences and engineering.
“The University of Miami is already known for excellence in biomedicine, marine sciences, and other fields, but continued excellence cannot be sustained without critical investments in basic and applied science, mathematics, and engineering,” Frenk said.
The first individual institute will be the Frost Institute of Chemistry and Molecular Science, creating an arena for the comprehensive study of the chemical sciences, including basic and applied research areas, to advance technologies in chemistry, biochemistry and engineering. Additional institutes will be created over the next several years. The University will launch a national search for a leader for the Frost Institutes.
Part of the $100 million gift will be used for the construction of an iconic science and engineering building on UM’s Coral Gables campus, to be named the Phillip and Patricia Frost Science and Engineering Building. Of the gift, $30 million is designated to the creation of at least 13 chairs in STEM fields.
“Patricia and I are committed to making Miami a hub for technological and scientific innovation, which is the main reason for our support of basic and applied sciences and engineering at the University of Miami,” Dr. Frost said in a statement. “If we build the framework from which to provide the education and resources, we will be successful in attracting world-class scientists across various disciplines.”
