‘Immediately take the recalled scooters way from children’

Nearly 9,000 scooter-riding children might feel like they’re being punished. But a low-tech problem on children’s electric scooters caused Pulse Performance to order consumers “immediately take the recalled scooters away from children.”
The company recalled 8,900 electric scooters because the knuckle that joins the axle and wheel can break. When that happens at speed, gravity and physics can cause a crash.
The scooters in the recall were manufactured from Sept. 10 through Oct. 11 and sold only at Target in October and November. Unlike the usual options of repairs or replacement, Pulse Performance offered one remedy in its recall announcement through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
“Consumers should immediately take the recalled scooters away from children and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.”
Consumers can call Pulse Performance Products at 844-287-8711 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or go to the company’s website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments