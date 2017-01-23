Florida tops ranking of best places to retire, but it’s not because of the weather

Floridians, you’re one lucky bunch. When you get ready to call it quits from the daily grind, you might not want to move anywhere else.
The Sunshine State has been ranked as the best place to retire by personal finance website WalletHub. In its 2017’s Best & Worst Places to Retire, analysts used 31 key indicators of retirement-friendliness to compare the 50 states and the District of Columbia, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.
Florida was tops in the percentage of residents 65 and over — a retiree has to have friends, after all — and so-so in other indicators, though the state still managed to beat out Wyoming, which came in second place, and South Dakota, third. Rhode Island was at the bottom:
How did Florida do in other important indicators:
▪ 7th in Theaters per Capita
▪ 10th in WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking
▪ 12th in Annual Cost of In-Home Services
▪ 15th in Museums per Capita
▪ 22nd in Life Expectancy
▪ 26th in the Adjusted Cost of Living.
“Choosing a place to settle for retirement requires careful consideration of various factors such as your finances, health and how you plan to spend your time,” the WalletHub report concluded.
Comments