Illinois governor extends tax incentive program

17:06 Donald Trump's full inaugural speech Pause

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump

0:57 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

4:14 Edwin Pope honored by Miami Dolphins

3:16 Mike Pence sworn in as vice president

1:11 Donald Trump sworn in as the 45th president of the United States

3:20 Wide array of race car drivers to take on Marlins Park this weekend

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation