What New Yorkers don’t know about Miami revealed in Jan. 24 event

New Yorkers may think they know all about our city — and an upcoming event in Manhattan will help make that so.
On Jan. 24, the Miami Herald will host a seminar at Sotheby’s Manhattan galleries for would-be home buyers, investors and anyone interested in becoming “a recovering New Yorker” with a South Florida address.
The New Miami event includes an overview of Miami’s changing economy, led by Matt Haggman, Miami program director of the Knight Foundation.
A panel on real estate, led by analyst Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuels, includes Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber, Miami-New York developer Michael Stern of JDS and Akerman principal Neisen Kasdin.
The Miami culture and lifestyle panel features Haggman, New York-Miami chef Andrew Carmellini, Miami Downtown Developer Authority director Alyce Robertson, One Sotheby’s real estate founder Mayi de la Vega, YoungArts CEO Carolina Garcia Jayaram. Frankin Sirman, director of Perez Art Museum Miami, will offer a video address.
The event will include an exclusive video with filmmaker Barry Jenkins and writer Tarell Alvin McCraney of the Golden Globe-winning film, “Moonlight.”
Miami Herald Business Editor Jane Wooldridge will emcee the event.
Tickets cost $75. Information and registartions: http://newmiami.bpt.me/
