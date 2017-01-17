It used to be No. 1. Now lagging, Univision announces radical changes.

Univision Communications is launching a joint venture with Mexican media giant Grupo Televisa in an attempt to boost the Spanish-language network’s declining ratings.
Isaac Lee, chief news, entertainment and digital officer for Univision Communications, will assume the role of chief content officer for both Univision and Televisa. In the new post, he will oversee the creation of new programming designed to appeal to Mexican and U.S. Hispanic audiences. Televisa will continue to produce its own news and sports content.
Once the undisputed champion of the U.S. Spanish-language TV landscape, Univision has lost 58 percent of its primetime audience — 1.2 million viewers — over the last four years. Rival Telemundo ended 2016 as the No. One Spanish-language network in primetime season-to-date in the prized demographics of adults 18-49 and adults 18-34.
While Telemundo has grown its audience by investing in hip, original, innovative programming that delves into timely topics of crime, immigration and the drug trade, Univision has continued to air traditional telenovelas produced in Mexico by Televisa — at a licensing cost of $400 million per year.
Earlier this month, the FCC approved a petition filed by Televisa and Univision to increase the Mexican company’s 14.4% voting interest and 10% equity in Univision to 49%. The strengthened union between the two companies allows them to serve a combined U.S.-Mexico audience of 175 million viewers
Under Lee’s leadership, Univision has greatly expanded its digital reach, adding valuable online properties such as The Onion and The AV Club to its multi-platform endeavor Fusion Media Group, which is anchored by fusion.net, a news and social commentary site geared to U.S. millennials.
“I look at Isaac Lee as the ideal leader of our joint content efforts,” Univision president and CEO Randy Falco stated in a press release. “With his creative mind and keen understanding of the rapidly changing tastes of young audiences, Univision and Televisa are best positioned to continue to evolve our aligned content offerings.”
