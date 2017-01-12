Did you know we’re sedentary but less obese than average? So says Miami statistics website

The Miami metropolitan area has the 16th worst health insurance coverage but it is the 19th least obese city. Miamians are less likely to smoke but just as sedentary as the rest of the nation. They also spend more time in traffic and are more likely to get robbed. Or so says the 24/7 Wall St. website for Miami.
Financial news and opinion company 24/7 Wall St. has launched city statistics websites for 20 major U.S. cities, including Miami. These sites will give residents information about metro demographics, municipal financials and government performance, economies and businesses, the company said.
Each city statistics website is created from 24/7 Wall St.'s database, which the publication has used for seven years to produce stories about trends across the U.S. and across the globe. The stories are republished by other media and the sites are supported by local advertising and media partnershtips, the company said. Its database draws from government and corporate data. Miami’s site is at miamistat.com.
The new city sites have interactive tables, with data and ranks on the area’s income, housing, population, labor, crime and health and has 24/7 Wall St. stories about that city. Its other sites cover Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Hartford, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Louisville, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Diego, San Francisco and Washington D.C.
The Miami site also includes stories about Florida. Who knew “Tallahassee is the drunkest city in Florida” and Panama City residents die sooner than other Floridians?
