Beacon Council launches ‘Advantage Miami’ business resource

The Miami-Dade Beacon Council, the county’s economic development organization, has launched Advantage Miami. a revamped business resource featuring entrepreneurs, innovators and young professionals. This year’s issue features the “New Face of Miami Business” on its cover to convey the changing Miami economy.
Advantage Miami, a yearly publication, aims to be a go-to resource for data about Miami-Dade County to help local businesses and those seeking to enter the Miami-Dade market better understand opportunities and trends in industry sectors. The resource is available at at www.beaconcouncil.com/publications and being distributed soon throughout Miami-Dade County.
