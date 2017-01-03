Miami Herald Media Company names VP of advertising

The Miami Herald Media Company has named a vice president of advertising.
In her new role, Lesley Decanio will lead MH Media, the advertising division for MHMC and its two flagship newspapers, the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. She will also be responsible for sales and marketing of MHMC’s products and services; including print, digital, direct/target marketing, niche publications and audience extension partnerships. Decanio, who will report to MHMC President and Publisher Alexandra Villoch, will focus on growing the advertising client base and furthering local and national sales initiatives, the company said.
Decanio brings more than 25 years’ experience in advertising sales, digital strategy, marketing metrics, research and business development. Decanio most recently was senior vice president of agency engagement for TMP Worldwide, an independent recruitment advertising agency, where she led the company’s Organic Growth Sales and Account Team functions and supported the South-Central Division comprised of Florida, Texas and Georgia.
Decanio also was national director of sales for Yahoo!/Hot Jobs for Yahoo! Inc., where she led an 80-person inside sales team in the Chicago, Austin and Florida markets. She also held several top management positions at Systems One/Amadeus during her 10-year career at that company.
“We are thrilled that Lesley is coming on to lead MH Media. As we look forward to executing our key growth strategies, particularly in the digital marketing arena, her skills and expertise will be instrumental in positioning our Advertising team and our company for success,” Villoch said in announcing the position.
The appointment was effective Tuesday. Miami Herald Media Company is owned by McClatchy.
