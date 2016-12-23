Local mobile marketing firm Red Fish acquired by Chicago-based Vibes

Miami Beach-based mobile marketing company Red Fish Media announced Friday it had been acquired by Chicago-based Vibes, a North American leader in mobile marketing.
Founded in 2004, Red Fish has more than a decade of experience working on mobile marketing campaigns for brands such as Ralph Lauren, P&G, Mars Chocolate, Starbucks and DKNY. The firm has also developed a portfolio of proprietary products, including Text ER, in which users can text a keyword and ZIP code to a designated number to receive a list of nearby emergency rooms and their average wait times.
Vibes, which works with marketers to increase revenue and engagement, was one of the first companies to partner with Apple and Google when they launched their mobile wallet offerings. Other clients include Chipotle, The Gap, Old Navy, The Home Depot, PetSmart, Foot Locker and Allstate.
“Vibes and Red Fish share a common vision—that mobile is currently and will continue to be the most effective way to engage consumers,” Red Fish’s founder and president Matt McKenna, who will join Vibes as vice president of sales, said in a statement. “We’ve seen firsthand that it’s possible for major brands to drive true ROI [return on investment] with mobile, and by adding our team and technology to the industry leading platform that Vibes has developed, we’re going to help the industry rethink what is possible in the space.”
