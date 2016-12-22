Recall alert: a stroller that crunches kids and a cookie-lid choking hazard

Two things that can take the sparkle out of the holiday season: Your toddler’s stroller suddenly folding on its passenger and your child swallowing and choking on a battery from a Christmas cookie tin.
Aria Child on Tuesday recalled its Qbit lightweight stroller for children up to 50 pounds. Figi’s Companies last week recalled its “Christmas Wishes” tins.
A design flaw in the stroller creates a gap that can pinch the guardian’s hand when intentionally unfolding. But that’s a secondary problem to it folding while in use, crunching kids and adults.
In the recall notice, Aria Child admits to hearing about 71 sudden fold-ups that caused 12 minor child or stroller-pusher injuries and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult. Reported injuries also included five pinches producing four cuts that needed stitches.
Aria Child wants customers to contact them about a free replacement stroller at 888-591-5540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or via the company’s website.
The problem with Figi’s Christmas tins starts at the top — the lid with the music chip. The music chip can separate, thus exposing the three button batteries. Though Figi’s Companies says no injuries have been reported yet, this poses enough of a choking threat to request customers contact the company for a full refund.
Customers can call Figi’s Companies at 800-437-3817 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Saturday or go to either the Figi’s website or the Birchland Market website.
